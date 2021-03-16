Forecast: Stranger Creek to flood

The National Weather Service is forecasting that Stranger Creek will flood this week.

The forecast, which was posted on a NWS website Tuesday, predicts the creek will rise to 20.4 feet in the Easton area by Thursday morning. The creek reaches flood stage at 17 feet in this area.

When the creek reaches 20 feet, all roads out of Easton are closed except for Kansas 192 Highway 192 west of 231st Street, according to the NWS.

The creek rose to 11.49 feet Monday but had dropped to a depth of only 5.11 feet by 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Forecasters are expecting the creek to rise again based on anticipated rainfall, according to Leavenworth County Emergency Management Director Chuck Magaha.

Stranger Creek flows from the north end of Leavenworth County to the south end of the county. Forecasters also are predicting minor flooding from the creek in southern Leavenworth County.

A forecast posted Tuesday on a NWS website predicts the creek will rise to 24.6 feet near Tonganoxie by Thursday morning. The creek reaches flood stage in this area at 23 feet.

