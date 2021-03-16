City administrator says expiration of mask order 'reasonable'

Allowing a Lansing mask ordinance to expire at the end of the month is "reasonable," according to the city administrator.

Lansing City Administrator Tim Vandall said this assessment comes after speaking with the county health officer.

Vandall commented on the mask ordinance in a written city administrator report prepared in advance of a Lansing City Council meeting scheduled for Thursday evening.

The mask ordinance will not be on the agenda, but Vandall said he will be looking for direction from council members on Thursday.

If there is a consensus among council members to have a new ordinance drafted, they can consider taking action on the ordinance during a special meeting next week, Vandall said.

The existing ordinance requires people to wear face coverings in public spaces in Lansing.

In his report to council members, Vandall wrote that with "vaccinations currently increasing and the number of new positive (COVID-19) tests significantly decreasing, the expiration of the mask requirement on March 31st is reasonable. If our current requirement expires, private businesses can still require masks."

The city of Leavenworth also has a mask ordinance that is scheduled to expire at the end of the month.

Leavenworth city commissioners were meeting Tuesday evening for a study session. The mask ordinance was not on the agenda.

Leavenworth City Manager Paul Kramer said extending the ordinance will only be placed on the agenda for a March 23 City Commission meeting if requested Tuesday by the mayor or a majority of the commission.

Tuesday's Leavenworth City Commission was scheduled to begin after press time.

The city of Tonganoxie has a mask ordinance that is scheduled to expire in April.

Leavenworth County does not have a countywide mask order.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR