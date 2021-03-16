New attorney appointed in murder cases

Two men who are facing murder charges in Leavenworth County have been appointed a new attorney to represent them, according to court records.

Ramaun K. Johnson and Dan S. Flannagan each was represented by attorney John Bryant.

But Bryant, who recently was appointed to serve as a district judge, withdrew from the two cases Friday. Attorney Gregory Robinson has been appointed to represent Johnson and Flannagan.

Johnson, 33, Leavenworth, is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Shavar A. Walker.

Walker, 33, Kansas City, Missouri, was shot multiple times in the early morning hours of Dec. 25, 2017, outside of an apartment complex in the 500 block of Vilas Street.

Johnson is charged with what is known as felony murder, which is a form of first-degree murder.

It is alleged Walker was killed during the commission of an inherently dangerous felony, distribution of cocaine.

Prosecutors are not necessarily alleging that Johnson shot Walker. But Johnson is alleged to have been involved in a drug deal that led to Walker’s death.

Johnson’s next hearing is scheduled for May 12, according to court records.

In an unrelated case, Flannagan, 66, rural Linwood, is charged with intentional second-degree murder in connection to the death of Constance Perryman.

Perryman’s body was found April 6, 2018, on property located off of 198th Street south of Linwood. She reportedly died of a shotgun wound.

Flannagan and Perryman had been living together on the property.

Flannagan’s next hearing is scheduled for March 26.

