Defendant returns to jail

The Leavenworth Times

A rural Easton man who is facing charges of aggravated indecent liberties with children is back in jail after being released for treatment, according to court records and the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office.

Donald R. Jackson Sr. returned to the Leavenworth County Jail on Tuesday, according to an inmate roster on a website for the Sheriff’s Office.

Jackson was released from jail March 11 after a judge signed a furlough order. The furlough was granted so Jackson could complete treatment at Osawatomie State Hospital.

The judge’s order required Jackson to return to the jail once he was discharged from the hospital and no later than April 8, according to court records.

Jackson, 62, was first charged last year with aggravated indecent liberties with a child. He posted bond in that case.

He was arrested last month after he was charged with aggravated indecent liberties with a child in a second case. He remains in custody for this case.

Both crimes are alleged to have occurred in 2019.

Jackson is schedule to make court appearances in both of his cases April 5.