Parade to go on despite rain

Even though there is a strong chance of rain today, the Leavenworth St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take place as scheduled, an organizer said.

“We go rain or shine,” Tim Scanlon, a coordinator for the parade, said in an email.

He said the parade has taken place in rain, sleet and snow in the past.

The parade is scheduled to begin at noon today in downtown Leavenworth.

The parade will start at Fourth and Cherokee streets and travel east to Second Street. The parade then will turn north, traveling to Delaware Street. The parade will then turn west. At Seventh Street, the parade will turn south. The parade will turn east at Cherokee Street and end at Fifth and Cherokee streets.

