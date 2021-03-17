Port Authority sells land for company to move to Leavenworth

It looks like a Johnson County technology company may be moving to Leavenworth.

Members of the Leavenworth County Port Authority Board of Directors voted Tuesday to approve the sale of a three-acre lot in the Gary Carlson Business Park. The lot is intended for the new location of Modern Advanced Print Solutions.

According to the company’s website, MAPS is an “independent technology company featuring a comprehensive suite of leading imaging and printing products, services, software, and solutions.”

The company currently is located in Lenexa.

Company President and CEO Darrell W. Yoder said on the company’s website that “MAPS is well positioned for future growth and the next decade holds vast opportunities for MAPS to showcase our abilities to help our clients succeed in a complex world of data management.”

Steve Jack, executive director of the Leavenworth County Development Corporation, said officials with MAPS plan to build a 10,000 square-foot building on the lot in the Gary Carlson Business Park.

Jack discussed the project, which he referred to as Project Purple, last week during an LCDC meeting.

Jack mentioned the project again during Tuesday’s Port Authority meeting.

Jack said he called it Project Purple because he received the lead for the project from a graduate of Kansas State University. Purple is one of the school colors of K-State.

Jack said MAPS has about 20 employees.

The Port Authority is a quasi-governmental organization that focuses on economic development. The Port Authority’s board members are appointed by Leavenworth County and local city governments.

LCDC is a partner organization of the Port Authority.

The Port Authority, which is funded by the county government, owns the Gary Carlson Business Park.

Board members approved the sale of the land to 21st Century Management for $15,000.

Jack said 21st Century Management was created as a limited liability company for the construction of the building that is planned for the site. But he said MAPS is the company that will be moving to the site.

The $15,000 price is less than the appraised value for the lot, but Port Authority Chairman Greg Kaaz said the sale was in the public interest.

Leavenworth City Manager Paul Kramer said the city government may offer 60% property tax abatement to the company for five years as a financial incentive for the project. But this will have to be approved by the City Commission.

