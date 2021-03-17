Rain holds off for parade

The size of this year’s Leavenworth St. Patrick’s Day Parade was significantly smaller than in previous years.

But Coordinator Tim Scanlon said he was still happy to have a parade this year.

“I was just glad the city let us (have it),” he said.

The annual parade, which takes place in downtown Leavenworth, was canceled last year by city officials because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade is organized by a private committee. But the event cannot take place without approval from the city.

Scanlon said he was concerned about the future of the parade if it was canceled two years in a row. He was concerned people would lose interest in the event.

Scanlon said this year’s parade ended up with about 29 entries.

He blames multiple factors for the fewer than normal entries including continuing concerns about COVID-19 as well as the threat of rain.

He said many participants canceled the night before the parade because they were concerned about a forecast for rain.

While it did rain at times Wednesday, there was no rainfall during the parade, which began at noon.

This was the 38th year for the Leavenworth St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The parade route was modified this year to prevent the disruption of a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Riverfront Community Center.

