The Leavenworth Times

The Leavenworth County Health Department will have a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Riverfront Community Center, 123 S. Esplanade St.

The clinic will be open to anyone who qualifies for a COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 1 or 2 of the state’s vaccination plan. This includes anyone who has a vaccination appointment scheduled for Thursday with the Leavenworth County Health Department.