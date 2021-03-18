Cause of house explosion undetermined

Investigators have not determined the cause of an apparent explosion at a rural Leavenworth home, according to an official with the Sheriff’s Office.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters responded to a fire at the residence at 4:53 a.m. Thursday on Dakota Drive west of the city of Leavenworth.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, most of the structure had already burned to ground. Only one wall was standing, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

Members of the Kickapoo Township Fire Department, Leavenworth Fire Department, Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1 and Easton Township Fire Department responded to the fire.

The fire was extinguished by responding firefighters.

No one was inside the house when firefighters arrived and there were no vehicles on the property.

The owner of the property reported that he left the residence at 8 p.m. Wednesday, and no one else was at the property at that time.

The front door of the residence and two windows were found about 15 yards from the front of the house, according to Sherley.

The location of these items led authorities to believe an explosion had occurred inside the house.

A representative from Atmos Energy found no signs of a gas leak at the residence.

The chief of the Kickapoo Township Fire Department asked the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate the fire. A representative of the State Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed there had been an explosion but was unable to determine the cause, according to Sherley.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR