Police seek help in locating robbery suspect

Leavenworth police officials are seeking the public’s help in locating a robbery suspect.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Joshua X. Craig for a charge of aggravated robbery, according to police officials.

Deputy Police Chief Dan Nicodemus said the charge stems from a Dec. 30 incident that occurred in the 400 block of Spruce Street.

Craig, 19, Leavenworth, is accused of robbing another man of property. A gun reportedly was used during the robbery. And Craig allegedly struck the victim in the face with his fist.

“We’ve tried to find him,” Nicodemus said.

Craig is described as a Black male who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has black hair. He also has tattoos on his neck and a forearm.

Police officials said Craig is considered armed and dangerous and members of the public should not attempt to contact him.

“This is just an individual we feel we need to get off the street,” Nicodemus said.

The deputy chief did not comment on whether Craig is a suspect in other cases being investigated by the Leavenworth Police Department.

People with information about Craig’s whereabouts can call 911 or Detective Tesh St. John at 913- 758-2944.

People also can provide information anonymously by calling the Police Department’s clue hotline at 913-682-CLUE or 682-2583.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR