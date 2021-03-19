Basehor to dedicate basketball court

The Leavenworth Times

The city of Basehor will host a dedication ceremony for a new basketball court at Basehor City Park.

The event will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday at the park, 15940 Leavenworth Road.

The basketball court is being dedicated in honor of Keegan Gore, who died in 2019.

Speakers during the ceremony will include Basehor Mayor David Breuer and members of the Gore family.

City officials are asking people who attend the event to practice social distancing. And people are asked to wear masks when social distancing is not possible.