Inmate drops forensic testing request

A prison inmate who sought additional DNA testing in connection to his 2007 rape conviction in Leavenworth is now dropping the matter.

Additional forensic testing recently was performed in the case of Kevin D. Skaggs. But he has now filed a motion indicating he no longer plans to pursue the matter.

Skaggs, 42, was convicted in 2007 in Leavenworth County District Court of three counts of rape, one count of aggravated criminal sodomy, two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of promoting obscenity to minors.

The crimes reportedly occurred in 2004 and 2005 and stemmed from the sexual abuse of a child.

Skaggs was sentenced in 2008 to 310 months, or 25 years and 10 months, in prison. He is currently in custody at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

Skaggs has maintained that he is innocent of the crimes.

In 2019, a judge approved a request by Skaggs for new DNA testing of evidence from his case.

According to Skaggs’ attorney, David Miller, an article of clothing that was evidence in case was later tested at a lab, and a sample was collected from the clothing.

Earlier this year, a DNA sample was collected from Skaggs at LCF to compare to the sample that had been collected through lab testing.

It is unclear what resulted from this comparison.

But District Judge Gerald Kuckelman said during a hearing Thursday that a motion had been filed to withdraw Skaggs’ petition for further forensic testing.

The motion states Skaggs “does not wish to proceed with litigation” of the matter.

