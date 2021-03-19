Lansing to take vote on mask order extension

Members of the Lansing City Council will have a special meeting Tuesday evening to decide whether to extend a mask order.

An ordinance requiring people to wear face coverings in public spaces in the city is set to expire March 31. But council members can approve a new ordinance to extend the mask order.

Council members discussed how they want to proceed with the mask order when they met Thursday night.

“If you guys want to extend it, we can redraft something,” City Administrator Tim Vandall said.

Vandall said the number of COVID-19 vaccinations in Leavenworth County is steadily increasing. Vandall said the Leavenworth County Health Department director has indicated the level of new COVID-19 cases being reported has decreased.

Vandall also noted that Leavenworth city commissioners have decided to allow a similar mask order to expire in their city at the end of the month.

Council member Don Studnicka recommended extending Lansing’s mask order until the end of April.

A few of the other council members expressed support for extending the order.

Council member Gregg Buehler said he disagreed with the recommendation.

“I think it’s time to allow the residents of Lansing to make their own decision,” he said.

A couple of the other council members voiced support for allowing the order to expire. This included Council member Jesse Gary, who previously voted against the city’s mask ordinance.

Mayor Mayor Tony McNeill said there seemed to be a “half and half” split among council members in terms of those who want to extend the order and those who do not. He suggested the issue could be placed on an agenda for a meeting next week.

The issue will be taken up during a special meeting that is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

