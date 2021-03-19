Creek crests before reaching flood stage

The Leavenworth Times

While forecasters at one point this week predicted Stranger Creek would flood, the creek crested early Thursday morning in the Easton area without reaching flood stage, according to the National Weather Service.

Stranger creek, which flows from the north end of Leavenworth County to the south end, was on the rise throughout the day Wednesday. The creek crested at 2:45 a.m. Thursday in the Easton area at a depth of 14.34 feet.

The creek reaches its flood stage for this area at 17 feet, according to a NWS website.

Based on anticipated rainfall, NWS forecasters predicted Tuesday that the creek would rise to as high as 20.4 feet.

The creek appeared to still be on the rise Thursday afternoon in southern Leavenworth County. But it remained far below flood stage.

As of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, the creek had reached 12.95 feet near Tonganoxie. The creek reaches its flood stage for this area at 23 feet, according to the NWS website.