Basehor searching for project manager and assistant city administrator

The city of Basehor is in the process of hiring someone to serve in the role of project manager and assistant city administrator.

No one has previously served in this position in Basehor. But City Administrator Leslee Rivarola said the job is really a repurposed position rather than a new one.

She said the city had a vacant planning and zoning director position.

“We’ve kind of retooled the position,” she said.

Rivarola said the project manager and assistant city administrator will oversee building and infrastructure projects from concept through construction. The project manager and assistant city administrator also will be in charge of what is known as the city’s capital improvement program and make sure the city has the appropriate resources to finance the projects in the CIP plan.

Rivarola said the project manager and assistant city administrator also will assist in areas such as economic development, planning and zoning and human resources.

“One thing that COVID has definitely taught us is you have to have layers of people to keep government going,” Rivarola said.

Rivarola said she will be responsible for selecting the person who will serve as the new project manager and assistant city administrator.

A website for the city of Basehor indicates the anticipated base salary for the new position will be a minimum of $100,000.

