Defendant in manslaughter case appears with new attorney

A Leavenworth man accused of killing his fiancée in 2019 has a new attorney.

Andrew R. Wieland appeared this past week in Leavenworth County District Court with his new attorney, KiAnn Caprice. Both made their court appearances through the Zoom online videoconferencing service.

Zoom is being used for many proceedings in Leavenworth County District Court because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wieland, who remains in custody in the Leavenworth County Jail, is charged with voluntary manslaughter and two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer.

Wieland, 37, is accused of killing Heather Wunderlich during a sudden quarrel or in the heat of passion May 30, 2019, in the 300 block of Miami Street.

He also is accused of kicking two police officers while being detained.

Wieland previously was found not competent to stand trial in the case. And he was transported to a state hospital in Larned for treatment.

Court records indicate a judge determined Feb. 12 that Wieland is now competent to stand trial.

Wieland’s former attorney, John Bryant, was allowed to withdraw from the case at that time. Bryant recently has been appointed to serve as a district court judge.

In court Wednesday, Caprice said she needed ample time to review evidence received through the discovery process wither her client. She asked to have between 40 and 45 days.

District Judge Gerald Kuckelman set a status hearing for April 28. He said the defendant will need to be ready to schedule a preliminary hearing or waive his preliminary hearing at that time.

“This case is old,” Kuckelman said.

The judge acknowledged there have been issues regarding the defendant’s competency. But Kuckelman said he wanted to get the case moving.

“We do need to get this disposed of one way or the other,” he said.

Court records indicate a separate case involving misdemeanor charges of domestic battery and criminal damage to property also is pending against Wieland. These crimes are alleged to have occurred Nov. 5, 2018.

Wunderlich was identified as the victim in this case as well.

