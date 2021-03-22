Centennial Bridge to temporarily close for inspection

The Centennial Bridge will be closed for an inspection during daytime hours March 29 and March 30. And bridge traffic will be reduced to one lane March 31-April 2, according to a news release from the Kansas Department of Transportation.

The Centennial Bridge stretches across the Missouri River from Metropolitan Avenue in north Leavenworth to Missouri 92 Highway in Platte County, Missouri.

Weather permitting, the bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 29 and March 30 for routine inspection work. The inspection will identify repairs that may be needed, according to the KDOT news release.

There will be no marked detour. Drivers will need to find alternate routes.

The inspection work will require traffic to be reduced one lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 31-April 2. Traffic will be controlled on these days through the use of a flagging operation. Signage and traffic cones also will be put in place.