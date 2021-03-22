2 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in county

The Leavenworth County Health Department has reported two additional COVID-19 deaths in the county.

The Health Department reported Monday that two county residents, a man and woman, recently died from complications from COVID-19. Both were said to be in their 60s.

“We extend our sympathies to their loved ones during this time of loss,” Stephanie Sloop, spokeswoman for the county’s COVID-19 response team, said in a news release.

Fifty-three Leavenworth County residents have died from complications with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Leavenworth County Health Department releases a weekly update about local COVID-19 cases each Monday.

The department reported Monday 53 new community cases of the virus.

There have been 6,654 confirmed cases of the virus in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Monday afternoon, Leavenworth County Health Department officials were monitoring 63 active community cases.

Six Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital Monday because of COVID-19.

A total of 211 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The Health Department has moved into Phases 3 and 4 and of the state’s vaccination plan.

Anyone who qualifies for these new phases, as well as the earlier phases, may receive a vaccine. However, the Health Department is only administering vaccine shots to people who are 18 and older. That is because the department uses the Moderna vaccine, which is not authorized for use on younger people, according to Sloop.

With the new phases, people who have health conditions such as cancer, diabetes, neurological conditions and other health risks may now be eligible to receive the vaccine.

People who work in what is considered critical infrastructure who previously have not been vaccinated may now be eligible for the vaccine. This includes agricultural and food workers, utility workers, social service and government workers and information technology and communication workers.

The Leavenworth County Health Department previously offered vaccination clinics by appointment only. But department officials are now conducting walk-in clinics.

Schedules for clinics will be announced on a weekly basis.

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic

The Leavenworth County Health Department will host a walk-in clinic for COVID-19 vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, or until vaccine supplies run out, at the Riverfront Community Center, 123 S. Esplanade St.

Shots will be given to county residents who are 18 and older and qualify under the current phases of the state’s vaccine distribution plan.

People will need to bring photo identification. People also are asked to wear clothing that will allow easy access to the upper shoulder area.

People can expedite their visit by downloading a vaccine consent form from the county’s website, www.leavenworthcounty.gov, and bringing the completed form with them to the clinic. Forms will be available at the clinic for people who are unable to complete them ahead of time.