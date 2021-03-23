Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for Thursday

The Leavenworth Times

The Leavenworth County Health Department will host a walk-in clinic for COVID-19 vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, or until vaccine supplies run out, at the Riverfront Community Center, 123 S. Esplanade St.

Shots will be given to county residents who are 18 and older and qualify under the current phases of the state’s vaccine distribution plan.

People will need to bring photo identification. People also are asked to wear clothing that will allow easy access to the upper shoulder area.

People can expedite their visit by downloading a vaccine consent form from the county’s website, www.leavenworthcounty.gov, and bringing the completed form with them to the clinic. Forms will be available at the clinic for people who are unable to complete them ahead of time.