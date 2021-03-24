Judge to hear arguments in preliminary hearing before making decision

A preliminary hearing was held Monday for a man facing a murder charge in Leavenworth County.

But a judge has not yet made a decision about whether the case should be bound over for arraignment, according to court records.

Attorneys are scheduled to make oral arguments April 5 in the case of Jeffery M. Samulczyk. District Judge Gerald Kuckelman will make a decision at that time, according to court records.

Samulczyk, 37, is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and interference with law enforcement. The charges are connected to the stabbing death of Joshua Gilson, who was found dead Oct. 30 at his Leavenworth home.

Gilson’s wife, Alexandra, also faces a murder charge.

Several witnesses testified during Monday’s preliminary hearing including members of the Leavenworth Police Department and a brother of Joshua Gilson.

Alexandra Gilson waived her right to a preliminary hearing last month. Her arraignment is scheduled for April 2 in Leavenworth County District Court.

Samulczyk and Alexandra Gilson remain in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.

