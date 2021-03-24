New public works director brings experience to Leavenworth

Leavenworth’s new public works director calls his job an excellent opportunity.

“Leavenworth has a lot to offer,” Brian Faust said.

Faust, 59, said he looks forward to bringing his experience to Leavenworth and helping the city to keep moving forward.

Faust has replaced Mike McDonald as the public works director and city engineer. McDonald retired last week after more than 32 years in the position.

Faust started in his new position shortly before McDonald departed from Leavenworth City Hall.

“I was able to work with him for a full week,” Faust said.

Originally from Raytown, Missouri, Faust has worked for several municipalities in Missouri and Kansas.

Before coming to Leavenworth, he worked as the city engineer for Topeka. He also previously served as the public works director in Gardner.

Faust said one of the things he likes about Leavenworth is its history.

“I love history,” he said.

He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri and a master’s degree from Iowa State University.

Before transitioning to public works, Faust worked for aerospace company McDonnell Douglas.

Faust said he has spent his first couple of weeks on the job in Leavenworth becoming familiar with the city and the operations and staff of the Public Works Department.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR