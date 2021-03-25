City purchases playground equipment

When they met this week, Leavenworth city commissioners approved the purchase of new playground equipment for Bob Dougherty Park.

Park Superintendent Brian Bailey said during Tuesday’s City Commission meeting that the existing playground equipment at Dougherty Park, 800 N. Second St., was installed in 1999.

He said city officials have had trouble finding replacement parts in recent years, and portions of the equipment have been removed.

“The playground is in very serious need of replacement,” he said.

The new playground equipment is being purchased through Fry & Associates, North Kansas City, Missouri, which is utilizing a cooperative purchasing program through the Greenbush Southeast Kansas Education Service Center.

Bailey said use of the Greenbush cooperative purchasing program ensures the city is receiving the best possible price. He said the use of the program meets all of the government purchasing policies followed by the city.

Commissioners approved spending $98,328 for the purchase and installation of the equipment.

Bailey said $100,000 was budgeted for the new equipment.

He said the equipment should be installed by mid-June or the first of July if not sooner.

“That will depend on weather,” he said.

Also Tuesday, commissioners approved a resolution that authorizes the sale of about $9.6 million worth of general obligation bonds, about $3.3 million in general obligation refunding bonds and about $1.4 million in temporary notes.

The general obligation bonds and temporary notes will be used to fund various street projects as well as the purchase of a fire truck. The general obligation refunding bonds are being used to refund, or refinance, earlier bonds.

In other business

The Leavenworth City Commission:

• Tabled a review of a house at 504 Miami St., which commissioners consider to be potentially unsafe.

• Approved the sale of $96,374 in Kansas State Rehabilitation Tax Credits the city received as part of a stone replacement project at the Riverfront Community Center. The city is selling the tax credits to Fallbrook Tax Credits for $87,796.

• Met behind closed doors in executive session for a preliminary discussion of the acquisition of property. No action was taken after commissioners returned from the executive session.