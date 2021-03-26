Leavenworth County moves into final phase of vaccine plan

Leavenworth County, as well as the rest of Kansas, will be moving into the final phase of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan in the coming week.

This means every adult in Leavenworth County who has not already received a COVID-19 vaccine will now be eligible.

Phase 5 of the vaccine plan will begin Monday, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

“With the anticipated increase in supply from the federal government, we must get every dose of vaccine into arms quickly,” Gov. Laura Kelly said in the news release. “I strongly encourage every Kansan to get the COVID-19 vaccine so we can get back to school, back to work, and back to normal.”

County spokeswoman Stephanie Sloop said the Leavenworth County Health Department will have a mass walk-in COVID-19 clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Riverfront Community Center that will be open to county residents who are 18 and older.

“We are hopeful that we have enough vaccines to supply everyone wishing to receive one,” Sloop said in an email.

The state vaccine plan makes people who are 16 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

But the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is the only one that has been supplied to the Leavenworth County Health Department. The Moderna vaccine is not authorized for people under the age of 18.

Sloop said county officials anticipate that the Health Department will continue to be supplied with the Moderna vaccine.

Kansas will become the eighth state to make COVID-19 vaccines available to all adults, according to the news release from the governor’s office.

