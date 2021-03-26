Xavier’s Ignite the Green and White slated for Saturday

Like other schools, Xavier Catholic School in Leavenworth has had to adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Principal Janelle Hartegan said the school has been able to maintain in-person classes throughout the school year.

The school will still have its Ignite the Green the White event this weekend. However, the annual fundraising event will be conducted in a virtual format this year.

Ignite the Green and White: A Night of Faith and Hope is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Hartegan said the event will be livestreamed online. She said a video link to the event will be posted on the school’s website, leavenworthcatholicschools.org.

“It’s is our largest fundraiser,” Hartegan said.

And an online silent auction will be a component of the Ignite the Green and White event.

The event traditionally has included a dinner.

“We’re still having a catered meal,” Hartegan said.

Meal packages have sold out. But people who ordered meals will be able to pick them up, Hartegan said.

Xavier Catholic School offers classes for preschool through the eighth grade. Green and white are the school’s colors.

Hartegan said the Ignite the Green and White event is designed to support Catholic education in Leavenworth County, raise money to help keep Catholic education affordable and recognize individuals in the community who have dedicated themselves to Catholic education.

This year, the event is focused on honoring the service of Xavier teachers.

“Teachers are doing what they always do, helping (students) to learn,” Hartegan said.

In the lead up to Saturday’s event, videos recognizing this year’s Ignite the Green and White honorees were posted online.

The videos recognized Shannon Holcomb, administrator of Xavier’s preschool and extended care, Cristy Quinn, Spanish teacher and art coordinator, Cindi Thiele, media and technology specialist, and Janet Meyer, fourth grade teacher.

While the spotlight has been placed of the four Xavier employees, Hartegan said all of the school’s teachers are fantastic.

Meyer said classrooms were rearranged this year and class sizes were capped in order to have social distancing.

The school has taken other measures to try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus including the use of masks.

“We have not had to close the school for any reason,” Hartegan said.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR