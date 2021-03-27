Pretrial conference scheduled in murder case

A pretrial conference has been scheduled for a rural Linwood man accusing of killing his girlfriend.

The pretrial conference is set for May 21 in the case of Dan S. Flannagan.

Flannagan, 66, is charged with intentional second-degree murder in connection to the death of Constance Perryman.

Perryman’s body was found April 6, 2018, on property located off of 198th Street south of Linwood. She reportedly died of a shotgun wound.

Flannagan and Perryman had been living together on the property.

Flannagan appeared Friday in Leavenworth County District Court with his new attorney, Gregory Robinson.

Both men made their court appearances through the Zoom online videoconferencing service. Zoom is being used for many proceedings in Leavenworth County District Court because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flannagan made his Zoom appearance Friday from the Leavenworth County Jail.

“This case is ready for a jury trial it appears to the court,” District Judge Gerald Kuckelman said.

He said the case was taken off the docket when the pandemic hit.

Leavenworth County District Court has not had a jury trial for about a year because of the pandemic.

Kuckelman said he believes District Court is getting close to resuming jury trials.

Kuckelman said he was scheduling a pretrial conference with the hope he soon will be able to schedule a jury trial.

Robinson noted that he is new to the case.

Robinson recently was appointed to represent Flannagan after John Bryant withdrew from the case. Bryant withdrew as he prepared for his new job as a district court judge.

Kuckelman said he anticipates having a trial in the case this summer. He said the case has been waiting to go to trial.

The judge noted Flannagan had his arraignment in 2018.

