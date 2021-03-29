2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in county

The Leavenworth County Health Department has reported two additional COVID-19 deaths in the county.

The Health Department reported Monday that two men from the county recently died from complications from COVID-19. One of the men was in his 80s. The other man was in his 70s.

“Our condolences go to the families, friends, and loved ones who are grieving,” Stephanie Sloop, spokeswoman for the county’s COVID-19 response team, said in a news release.

Fifty-five Leavenworth County residents have died from complications with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The two most recent deaths were announced Monday as part of a weekly update about local COVID-19 cases.

The Health Department reported Monday 45 new coronavirus cases in the county, all of which are classified as community cases.

The Health Department also reported one case that previously was recorded in Leavenworth County has been transferred to another location. This change impacts the overall number of cases that have been recorded for the county.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 6,698 confirmed cases of the virus in Leavenworth County.

As of 3 p.m. Monday, Leavenworth County Health Department officials were monitoring 51 active community cases.

One Leavenworth County resident was in the hospital Monday because of COVID-19. A total of 213 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Monday, the Leavenworth County Health Department had administered first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to 12,556 people, and 7,359 of these people have received their second and final dose of the vaccine.

Kansas is now in the final phase of its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, and all adults in the state are eligible to receive the vaccine.

Walk-in vaccination clinic

The Leavenworth County Health Department will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, or until the vaccine supplies run out, at the Riverfront Community Center, 123 S. Esplanade St.

The clinic is open to Leavenworth County residents who are 18 and older and have not already received a vaccine shot.

People are asked to bring photo identification.

People can expedite the process by downloading a vaccine consent form from the county’s website, www.leavenworthcounty.gov, and bringing the completed form with them to the clinic. Forms will be available at the clinic for people who are unable to complete them ahead of time.