Wind speeds reach 62 mph

Winds in Leavenworth County on Monday reached 62 mph, the emergency management director said.

“It’s been extremely windy,” said Chuck Magaha, Leavenworth County Emergency Management director.

He said the wind was blamed for the destruction of a barn Monday in the area of 178th Street and Evans Road. He also said there were a couple of reports of fallen trees in the county.

A wind advisory was in effect for most of the day Monday.

Magaha said a wind speed of 62 mph was recorded less than one mile west of the County Shop, 23690 187th St.

A red flag warning also was in effect Monday because strong winds, low relative humidity and warmer temperatures resulted “critical fire weather conditions,” according to the National Weather Service.

As of 4 p.m., Magaha said he did not know of any grass fires that had been reported Monday in Leavenworth County.