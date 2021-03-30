Defendant bound over for rape, kidnapping charges

A former Pleasant Ridge High School student who is accused of committing a sexual assault last year on school grounds appeared in court Monday for a preliminary hearing.

At the conclusion of the hearing, District Judge Gerald Kuckelman bound over the case for arraignment.

Arraignment for the 17-year-old defendant is scheduled for April 9. He faces charges of rape and aggravated kidnapping.

The defendant is being prosecuted as an adult. But the Times is withholding his name because he is under 18 years of age.

The crimes are alleged to have occurred Feb. 28, 2020.

The defendant is accused raping a female student after carrying her from a parking lot to another area of the school grounds.

The incident is alleged to have happened after normal school hours but at a time when people were at the school campus for basketball games.

Several prosecution witnesses testified during Monday’s preliminary hearing including the victim. Defense attorney Clinton Lee also called a couple of witness to testify during the hearing.

Lee argued there is evidence indicating the encounter between the defendant and victim may have been consensual.

Assistant County Attorney Megan Williams said the issue of consent is something a jury should determine.

Kuckelman said the prosecution had met the burden of proof to have the case bound over for arraignment.

Kuckelman said credibility issues raised by the defense can be taken up by a jury.

