Jackson released on bond

A rural Easton man who is facing charges of aggravated indecent liberties with children has been released on bond, an official with the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office said.

A website for Sheriff’s Office indicates Donald R. Jackson Sr. was released from the Leavenworth County Jail on Saturday. Chief Deputy Jeff Dedeke said Jackson was released on bond.

Jackson, 62, has two cases pending against him in Leavenworth County District Court. In each case, he is charged with aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

The crimes are alleged to have occurred in 2019. The two cases involve different victims.

The first of the two cases was filed against Jackson last year. He previously posted a $100,000 bond in that case, according to court records.

He was taken into custody again in February after the charge was filed in the second case. Bond was once again set at $100,000, according to court records.

Earlier this month, a judge allowed Jackson to be released on a furlough so he could complete treatment at Osawatomie State Hospital. He returned to the county jail after about a five-day furlough. He then remained at the jail until he was released Saturday.