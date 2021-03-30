Walk-in vaccination clinic set for Thursday

The Leavenworth County Health Department will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, or until the vaccine supplies run out, at the Riverfront Community Center, 123 S. Esplanade St.

The clinic is open to Leavenworth County residents who are 18 and older and have not already received a vaccine shot.

People are asked to bring photo identification.

People can expedite the process by downloading a vaccine consent form from the county’s website, www.leavenworthcounty.gov, and bringing the completed form with them to the clinic. Forms will be available at the clinic for people who are unable to complete them ahead of time.