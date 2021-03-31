Defendant released on bond in solicitation of murder case

A woman who faces a solicitation of capital murder charge in Leavenworth County District County has been released from jail on a $100,000 bond, according to court records.

Renee C. Johnson-Fritz was released from the Leavenworth County Jail late Friday, according to a Sheriff’s Office website.

Johnson-Fritz, 44, is charged with solicitation of capital murder in connection to an April 9, 2019, attack on an inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

The inmate reportedly was attacked by two other inmates and stabbed multiple times. He survived the attack.

Prosecutors allege the attack was ordered by Johnson-Fritz’s husband, Frederick Fritz, who is an inmate at the El Dorado Correctional Facility.

Johnson-Fritz is accused of forwarding a portion of a letter she received from her husband to an inmate at LCF who then allegedly carried out the attack on the victim.

Investigators say Johnson-Fritz’s husband has been identified as a member of the Aryan Brotherhood. He allegedly was angry with the victim, who also was associated with the Aryan Brotherhood.

Johnson-Fritz posted the $100,000 bond through a bail bonds agency, according to court records.

During Johnson-Fritz’s arraignment last week, a judge denied a request for modification of her bond.

Johnson-Fritz’s attorney, Joel Rook, had requested the bond be reduced to $50,000. In a written motion, Rook wrote that his client wanted to be released from jail in order to care for her child and mother.

Johnson-Fritz is next scheduled to appear in court May 26.

Frederick Fritz also faces a charge of solicitation of capital murder. He is next scheduled to appear in court May 28.

He already is serving a prison sentence for one count of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of aggravated robbery and four counts of attempted aggravated robbery. The crimes occurred in 2009 in Sedgwick County, according to a Kansas Department of Corrections website.

The Wichita Eagle reported Fritz was sentenced for these charges in 2010 to life in prison plus 54 years.

