Freeze warning issued but warmer temperatures ahead

April may get off to a cold start Thursday morning. But temperatures are expected to rise during the next several days.

And temperatures could reach into the low 80s by early next week.

The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for Thursday morning in Leavenworth County and other nearby counties.

Forecasters are predicting temperatures could drop to as low as 25 degrees early this morning, and there was the potential for widespread frost.

High temperatures Thursday afternoon are expected to be in the mid-50s. The high Friday for Leavenworth is expected to be around 67 degrees, according to a National Weather Service website.

Temperatures are expected to reach into the 70s over the weekend. And high temperatures could be near 80 degrees Monday and Tuesday.

Leavenworth County Emergency Management Director Chuck Magaha said the county was in a high danger for grass fires Wednesday. He said conditions in terms of the fire danger may be better Thursday. But the danger could increase again this weekend.

Magaha said a heightened risk of grass fires likely will continue until around mid-April.

“We’ve still got a ways to go,” he said.