Lansing Lions to host Safe Easter Egg Hunt

The Lansing Lions Club will host a COVID-19 Safe Easter Egg Hunt from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Lansing Elementary School, 450 W. Mary St.

The event is intended for children up to 11 years of age.

Participants will remain inside vehicles as they are handed boxes with Easter eggs. The eggs will contain candy, toys and money.

Participants will be able to get out of their vehicles to have pictures taken with the Easter Bunny.