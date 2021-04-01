Pursuit ends in neighboring county

A man was arrested after he was chased by a Leavenworth County deputy in a pursuit that ended in Douglas County, according to an official with the Sheriff’s Office.

The pursuit began at 11:34 p.m. Wednesday when a deputy with the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a driver for alleged speeding in the area of 182nd Street and U.S. 24-40, according to Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The suspect, who was driving a 2017 Hyundai Elantra, allegedly drove away at a high rate of speed. He traveled west into the city of Tonganoxie and eventually traveled south on U.S. 24-40.

The deputy pursued the suspect’s vehicle as it traveled toward the Douglas County line.

During the pursuit, the suspect allegedly passed other vehicles in a manner that Sherley characterized as having no regard for the safety of others.

After crossing into Douglas County, the suspect reportedly entered Riverfront Park in Lawrence. After turning onto a dead-end road, the driver is alleged to have narrowly missed striking the deputy’s vehicle. The suspect crashed into a rock, which ended the pursuit, according to Sherley.

The suspect, a 35-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man, was arrested for allegedly fleeing and attempting to elude a law enforcement officer. He also was arrested for allegations related to suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia that were found inside his vehicle, according to Sherley.