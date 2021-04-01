USM announces plans for in-person commencement ceremonies

After having virtual commencement ceremonies last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Saint Mary has announced plans for in-person events next month for graduating students.

Saint Mary traditionally has had one commencement ceremony each year for all of the graduates. But this year, commencement will be divided into two events, according to a news release from the university.

Both ceremonies will take place May 15 at McGilley Field House, which is located on USM’s Leavenworth campus.

An 11 a.m. ceremony will recognize graduates from the university’s Division of Health Sciences, Division of Nursing and the Division of Natural Sciences and Mathematics. A 2 p.m. ceremony will be for graduates from USM’s Division of Business and Information Technologies, the Division of Liberal Arts and Humanities and the Division of Social and Behavioral Sciences.

Seating will be limited for the ceremonies, and tickets will be required.

John Shultz, USM vice president for admissions and marketing, said the tickets will be distributed to family members and other guests of the graduates.

The ceremonies also will be livestreamed on the internet. People also can view livestreams of the ceremonies at Ryan Sports Center on the USM campus.

People attending the events at McGilley Field House and Ryan Sports Center will be required to wear face coverings and observe social distancing.

It is anticipated about 250 students will graduate from USM this year.

Leavenworth High School also had a virtual graduation last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But an in-person ceremony is planned for this year, according to Jake Potter, director of public relations for the school district.

An outdoor graduation ceremony is planned for 10:30 a.m. May 22 at Pioneer Stadium, which is located at Leavenworth High School.

Each member of the graduating class will be provided four tickets to give to family members or other guests for admittance to the ceremony.

If the event has to moved indoors because of the weather, the ceremony will take place in the high school’s main gymnasium, and tickets will be limited to two per graduating senior.

People also will be able to watch the ceremony on the internet.

