Competency evaluation ordered in indecent liberties case

A competency evaluation has been ordered for a rural Easton man who faces charges of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Other court proceedings involving Donald R. Jackson Sr. are suspended until the issue of his competency is resolved.

Jackson, 62, has two criminal cases pending against him in Leavenworth County District Court. In each case, he faces a charge of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. The cases involve different victims, according to court records.

The crimes are alleged to have occurred in 2019.

District Judge Gerald Kuckelman ordered the competency evaluation during a hearing Wednesday.

The hearing was conducted using the Zoom online videoconferencing service. Zoom is being used for many Leavenworth County District Court proceedings because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The evaluation was requested by Jackson’s attorney, Thomas Bath.

Bath said his client had been determined to be mentally ill in what is referred to as a care and treatment civil case. Bath said this case had been initiated by prosecutors. He said the case has since been dismissed.

In a written motion, Bath also requested a competency evaluation because of concern of the effects of medication being administered to his client in the Leavenworth County Jail.

Bath noted Wednesday that Jackson has been released on bond since the motion was filed.

“I think that’s probably resolved itself,” he said.

Assistant County Attorney Megan Williams did not object to the request for the competency evaluation.

Bath said he wants someone from his office to be present during Jackson’s evaluation.

Kuckelman scheduled a hearing for April 28 to check on the status of the evaluation.

Because proceedings are suspended, Kuckelman canceled a preliminary hearing that was scheduled for Monday in one of Jackson’s cases.

