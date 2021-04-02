Masks no longer required at courthouse

People are no longer required to wear face coverings when visiting the Leavenworth County Courthouse or the Justice Center.

County Administrator Mark Loughry announced Thursday in an email that county officials “will no longer be requiring masks for people coming into the courthouse to conduct business.”

Located at 300 Walnut St., the Leavenworth County Courthouse houses many of the offices for the county government.

Located across the street from the courthouse, the Justice Center houses courtrooms, offices related to the criminal justice system and the county jail.

People entering the building are no longer required to wear masks. But Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley said people may still be asked to put on masks in specific areas of the Justice Center.

Sherley said in an email that “each department head or elected official can require it within their own offices.”

The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office provides security for the Justice Center.

There is no countywide mask order.

The city of Leavenworth had a mask ordinance, but it expired this past week. However, visitors to Leavenworth City Hall, 100 N. Fifth St., and other city offices are still required to wear masks, according to Melissa Bower, public information officer for the city.

On Thursday, members of the Lansing City Council voted to rescind a mask ordinance in that city. But city officials continue to require people to wear masks at Lansing City Hall, 800 First Terrace, according to City Administrator Tim Vandall.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR