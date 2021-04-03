Trial scheduled in murder case

A trial has been set for a woman accused of murdering her husband in Leavenworth.

The trial for Alexandra Gilson is scheduled to begin Sept. 27 in Leavenworth County District Court.

Gilson, 31, is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of interference with law enforcement. She is accused of stabbing her husband, Joshua, who was found dead Oct. 30 at his home in Leavenworth.

Gilson appeared in court Friday for her arraignment. She pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The arraignment was conducted using the Zoom online videoconferencing service. Zoom is being used for many Leavenworth County District Court proceedings because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gilson’s attorney, Gregory Robinson, said he has arranged for his client to undergo a forensic mental health examination

Robinson said he has had negotiations with the prosecution for a possible resolution of the case.

“But I need that evaluation before we can conclude any negotiations,” he said.

Robinson said the doctor performing the evaluation will be unable to visit Gilson in jail until sometime in May.

Kuckelman set the trial date during Friday’s hearing. The judge said he can remove the trial from his calendar if the parties work out an agreement.

Gilson remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.

Jeffery M. Samulczyk, 37, also faces charges in connection to the death of Joshua Gilson.

Samulczyk is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and interference with law enforcement.

Samulczyk is scheduled to be in court Monday as attorneys make oral arguments related to a preliminary hearing in his case.

