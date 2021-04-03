Trial set in deadly pursuit case

A trial has been set for a man who is facing a murder charge in connection to a deadly pursuit in Leavenworth County.

The trial of Anthony J. Dorsey is scheduled to begin Aug. 9 in Leavenworth County District Court.

Dorsey, 31, is charged with first-degree murder and fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.

The crimes are alleged to have occurred Sept. 30, 2019. Dorsey allegedly was fleeing from a state trooper on Interstate 70 when he was involved in a crash. Another driver, Nathan Pena of Brookfield, Illinois, was killed in the crash.

Dorsey is charged with what is known as felony murder, which is a form of first-degree murder.

Under state law, felony murder occurs during “the commission of, attempt to commit, or flight from any inherently dangerous felony.”

The trial date for Dorsey’s case was selected during a hearing Friday.

“This is one of the older cases, so it would be good if we could get it set as soon as we can,” District Judge Gerald Kuckelman said.

Dorsey’s attorney, Clinton Lee, said a trial previously was scheduled but it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leavenworth County District Court has not had a jury trial for about one year because of the pandemic. However, jury trials are scheduled to resume in June.

Kuckelman said his trial docket already is full for the month of June.

Assistant County Attorney Shawn Boyd said the trial probably will take at least three days.

Kuckelman said he will set aside a full week for the trial.

The judge said he considers Aug. 9 a firm start date for the trial.

“This case is getting some age on it and we need to get it tried,” he said.

Dorsey remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.

