28 new COVID-19 cases reported in county

The Leavenworth County Health Department reported 28 new coronavirus cases in a weekly update.

Twenty-four of the new cases reported Monday are what Health Department officials refer to as community cases. The remaining new four cases involve inmates at the CoreCivic Leavenworth Detention Center.

The Leavenworth County Health Department releases an update about local COVID-19 cases each Monday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 6,726 confirmed cases of the virus in Leavenworth County. Fifty-five Leavenworth county residents have died from complications from COVID-19.

As of Monday afternoon, Health Department officials were monitoring 27 active community cases of the virus.

One Leavenworth County resident was in the hospital Monday because of COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 216 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.

As of Monday, the Leavenworth County Health Department has administered first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to 13,876 people. The Health Department has administered second and final doses of the vaccine to 9,778 people.

Extended hours for vaccination clinic

The Leavenworth County Health Department will offer extended hours this week for a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic. The clinic also will take place on a different day.

This week’s walk-in clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., or until vaccine supplies run out, Wednesday at the Riverfront Community Center, 123 S. Esplanade St.

The clinic is open to Leavenworth County residents who are 18 and older and have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine shot.

People are asked to bring photo identification. They also can expedite the process by downloading the vaccine consent form from the county’s website, www.leavenworthcounty.gov, and bringing completed forms to the clinic. Blank forms will be available at the clinic for people who are unable to complete them in advance.