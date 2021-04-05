Motorcycle crash results in injuries

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after he was thrown from his bike during a crash west of Lansing, according to an official with the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported at 3:47 p.m. Saturday on Tonganoxie Drive north of 171st Street.

Investigators believe a 19-year-old Leavenworth man was traveling north on a 2009 Kawasaki Ninja 250 motorcycle when he veered off the roadway to avoid colliding with another vehicle.

The motorcycle went into a ditch and struck a driveway culvert. The man was thrown from the motorcycle. One of the wheels of the motorcycle was sheared off, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The man, who was conscious at the scene, suffered a broken leg during the crash. He initially was checked at the scene by an off-duty nurse who was passing by the area.

The man then was treated by Leavenworth County EMS personnel and transported to the University of Kansas Hospital, Kansas City, Kansas.

The other vehicle was not located.