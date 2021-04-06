Extended hours for vaccination clinic

The Leavenworth County Health Department will offer extended hours this week for a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic. The clinic also will take place on a different day.

This week’s walk-in clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., or until vaccine supplies run out, Wednesday at the Riverfront Community Center, 123 S. Esplanade St.

The clinic is open to Leavenworth County residents who are 18 and older and have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine shot.

People are asked to bring photo identification. They also can expedite the process by downloading the vaccine consent form from the county’s website, www.leavenworthcounty.gov, and bringing completed forms to the clinic. Blank forms will be available at the clinic for people who are unable to complete them in advance.