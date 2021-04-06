Murder case bound over for arraignment

A man facing a murder charge in Leavenworth has been bound over for an arraignment.

The decision to bind over the case of Jeffery M. Samulczyk came Monday afternoon in Leavenworth County District Court.

Samulczyk, 37, is charged in Leavenworth County District Court with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and interference with law enforcement. The charges are connected to the stabbing death of Joshua Gilson, who was found dead Oct. 30 at his Leavenworth home.

Gilson’s wife, Alexandra, also faces a murder charge.

A preliminary hearing was conducted in Samulczyk’s case March 22. Several witnesses provided testimony during the hearing, but the judge did not make a ruling at that time about whether the case against Samulczyk should proceed.

Samulczyk was back in court Monday afternoon to learn the judge’s decision.

District Judge Gerald Kuckelman ruled the prosecution had met the burden of proof for the preliminary hearing and the defendant was being bound over on all three charges.

Kuckelman ruled Monday that a portion of a detective’s testimony during the March 22 preliminary hearing is not admissible. The judge said this portion of the testimony concerned statements made by Alexandra Gilson.

Kuckelman ruled text messages between Samulczyk and Gilson that were presented during the earlier hearing are admissible.

Samulczyk’s attorney, Clinton Lee, said he wished to have the arraignment in the case in a couple of weeks.

Kuckelman scheduled the arraignment for April 21. Samulczyk will be asked to enter a plea at that time.

Samulczyk remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.

Alexandra Gilson, 31, is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of interference with law enforcement. A trial has been scheduled in her case for Sept. 27.

She also remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.

