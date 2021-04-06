No injuries reported after Basehor fire

No injuries were reported as a result of a house fire in Basehor, the fire chief said.

The fire was reported at 6:22 p.m. Sunday on Rickel Drive.

A person who lives at the residence was outside and saw smoke and fire next to the front door, according to Mike Lingenfelser, chief of the Fairmount Township Fire Department.

Firefighters responded and “knocked down” the fire, he said.

Lingenfelser said the fire damaged the living room of the house and the room’s contents.

Firefighters believe the fire started outside the house. Lingenfelser said a person who lives there had been burning leaves outside the home and this may have led to the house fire.

In addition to members of the Fairmount Township Fire Department, firefighters from Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1, Stranger Township and Bonner Springs responded to the fire.