No injuries reported following two fires

No injuries were reported following a couple of fires Saturday morning in Leavenworth, a Fire Department spokesman said.

The first fire was reported at 4:20 a.m. Saturday at a house in the 1000 block of Kickapoo Street.

Leavenworth Fire Marshal Andy Brooks said the fire was reported at a single-story house that was under renovation. No one was staying at the house at the time of the fire.

The fire was reported by someone who was driving by the location.

“It started on the exterior on the rear of the house,” Brooks said of the fire.

He said the fire burned its way to the attic space and roof of the house.

Brooks said firefighters had the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

He said the fire resulted in an estimated $60,000 worth of damage.

“It was intentionally set,” Brooks said.

The second fire was reported 8:40 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of North 10th Street.

This fire was reported at a two-story apartment building.

Brooks said the fire was in the entryway for the building.

He said it did not take firefighters very long to extinguish fire.

“This was a relatively small fire,” he said.

The fire resulted in an estimated damage of $2,000 to $3,000.

Brooks said the cause of this fire has not been determined.