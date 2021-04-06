Tongie mask order to expire

The Leavenworth Times

It appears Tonganoxie’s mask ordinance will be allowed to expire later this month.

Members of the Tonganoxie City Council voted Monday not to extend the ordinance which requires people to wear face coverings in public spaces in the city, according to Assistant City Manager Dan Porter.

The existing mask ordinance is set to expire April 14.

A similar order that was in place in the city of Leavenworth expired March 31. Members of the Lansing City Council voted last week to rescind a mask ordinance in that city.

Leavenworth County does not have a countywide mask order.