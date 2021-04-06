VA secretary to visit Leavenworth

The Leavenworth Times

The secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is scheduled to visit Leavenworth this week.

Secretary Denis McDonough, who received Senate confirmation in February, will visit the Eisenhower VA Medical Center on Thursday to receive feedback from veterans, employees and others, according to a news release from the VA.

McDonough also wants to learn about the impact national decisions have on VA operations and services as well as how the department can improve the lives of veterans, according to the VA news release.

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, announced he will be hosting the VA secretary at Leavenworth and other locations in the state Thursday and Friday.

“Thousands of the men and women who served in our country’s military now call Kansas home and rely on the services provided through the exemplary VA health centers across the state,” Moran said in a news release. “I appreciate Secretary McDonough’s willingness to meet with VA staff and veterans, who can share their frontline experiences working for the VA and receiving care and benefits through the VA.”