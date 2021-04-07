Applicants sought for county Planning Commission

Applications are being accepted for the Leavenworth County Planning Commission.

The terms of four members of the Planning Commission are set to expire at the end of June.

Krystal Voth, director of the Leavenworth County Planning and Zoning Department, said the members whose terms are expiring can reapply for the positions. But other county residents can apply for the positions as well.

The Planning Commission makes recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners regarding changes to zoning regulations as well as things such as applications for preliminary and final plats.

The Planning Commission also acts as the county’s Board of Zoning Appeals.

Members of the Planning Commission are appointed by the Board of County Commissioners. The upcoming appointments will be for three-year terms.

Voth said the positions that will be up for appointment are at-large positions. This means the applicants can live anywhere in Leavenworth County.

Members of the Planning Commission are required to be registered voters.

The Leavenworth County Planning Commission has a total of nine members. A majority of the commission’s members have to live in unincorporated areas of the county, but up to four members can live in cities within Leavenworth County.

The Planning Commission typically meets the second Wednesday of each month but special meetings also may be required.

People interested in serving on the Planning Commission can apply online by visiting the planning and zoning page of the county government’s website, www.leavenworthcounty.gov

Voth said paper copies of the application form also can be picked up at the Planning and Zoning Department at the Leavenworth County Courthouse, 300 Walnut St.

Applications must be turned in by noon May 21 to the County Clerk’s Office, which also is located in the Leavenworth County Courthouse.

