Clinic available for first vaccine dose

The Leavenworth Times

The Leavenworth County Health Department is opening up a COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for Thursday to people who have not yet received their first dose, according to a county spokeswoman.

The clinic is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Riverfront Community Center, 123 S. Esplanade St. The clinic is open on a walk-in basis to Leavenworth County residents who are 18 and older.

The clinic originally was scheduled only for people who needed their second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. People still can go there to get their second dose. But the clinic also is being made available to people who are seeking their first dose of the Moderna vaccine, according to county spokeswoman Stephanie Sloop.