City burn permits available through May 15

April 1 marked the beginning of a 45-day period in which Leavenworth residents can obtain burn permits in the city.

Previously, burn permits were issued through the Leavenworth Fire Department year-round.

But city regulations were changed last year. And burn permits are now only offered in the city of Leavenworth during 45-day periods in the spring and fall.

For the spring period, burn permits will continue to be issued through May 15.

Permits are issued for burning debris from trees and brush. But Leavenworth Fire Marshal Andy Brooks said people are not allowed to burn leaves, which tend to create more smoke.

People wanting to obtain a burn permit should contact the Leavenworth Fire Department by calling 913-758-2980 between 7-8 a.m. Monday-Friday and 7 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday.

Brooks said firefighters inspect the applicants’ properties to ensure they meet the city’s requirements.

He said debris piles for burning cannot be larger than six feet in diameter and four feet in height. He said no burning can take place within 50 feet of any structure.

Brooks said a person must be present the entire time the debris is being burned. And approved extinguishing equipment such as a fire extinguisher or garden hose is required to be on the site.

Brooks said burning will not be allowed when sustained winds exceed 10 mph.

Following the spring burn period, permits will again be available from Oct. 1 to Nov. 15.

People previously also were allowed to burn in barrels in the city. But this is no longer allowed under the updated regulations.

